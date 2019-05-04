PM hesitates to use 'Chowkidar' in his speeches: Rahul Gandhi

on Saturday hit out at Modi saying that the PM is hesitant to use 'Chowkidar' in his speeches.

"When PM Modi says 'Chowkidar' in his speeches, he says it with hesitation that someone might say 'Chor Hai," Rahul said while addressing an election rally here.

He accused the of "saying anything" to seek votes.

"Modiji says anything to seek votes without thinking anything. He said it from the Red Fort, nothing happened before I came to power. Modiji, who made Gurugram? Gurugram was an IT hub before you came. When he says that nothing happened, he is insulting your ancestors," he told the gathering.

The also accused PM Modi of "spreading hate wherever he goes."

"He (Modi) waived off the loan of 15 people amounting to 5.55 lakh crore. Modi is not your 'Chowkidar.' He is the 'Chowkidar' of We want one If the loans of 15 people can be waived off, then loans of poorest people can be waived off too," the Gandhi scion said.

Rahul claimed that "NYAY" scheme will "jumpstart" Gurugram's and India's factories.

"We have told two things to our farmers -- No farmers will have to go to jail for not repaying the loans and there will be a separate budget for the farmers. There will be no need to take permission to start a business," the said.

After addressing the rally, the Congress also offered prayers at in the city.

All seats of will go to polls on May 12. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

