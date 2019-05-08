When I say 'chowkidar chor hai', I say it with proof: Rahul Gandhi

on Wednesday claimed that the 'chowkhidar chor hai' jibe for Modi was based on proof.

"You ( Modi) only said that you want to be a chowkidar. You also said that you have a 56-inch chest and will fight corruption. When I say chowkidar chor hai, I say it with proof," he said addressing a public meeting here.

Taking a dig at Modi's monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', Gandhi said, "Our work is not to tell you (people) our but to listen to your and work on that."

Talking about Congress' ambitious project NYAY scheme, "Our NYAY scheme will improve the situation of 25 crore people. Factories will start, there will be jobs. The economy will be jump-started by this scheme. With this NYAY scheme, the loss suffered due to GST will get over."

Gandhi also made it clear that the scheme will not harm the middle class or

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)