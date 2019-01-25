JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Queen urges common ground in remarks seen as Brexit nod

Metro's Aqua line linking Noida and Gr Noida opens for public
Business Standard

Not aware of speculation about Varun joining Cong: Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said he was unaware of any speculation about BJP leader Varun Gandhi joining his party.

The Congress chief's remark comes two days after his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics on Wednesday ahead of the elections.

"I have not heard this speculation," Gandhi said while responding to a query about Varun Gandhi joining Congress in a move to reunite the Gandh-Nehru family.

Varun Gandhi, cousin of Rahul Gandhi, is at present a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

His mother Maneka Gandhi is the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements