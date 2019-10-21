JUST IN
We will not stop construction of Metro shed project in Aarey for now: SC

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in Aarey colony area of BMC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Construction site of the Metro train parking shed at Aarey Colony. ( Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court on Monday said it is not stopping the construction of Metro shed project in Mumbai's prominent green lung Aarey Colony.

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in Aarey colony area of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the civic body BMC, assured the bench that no further tree felling is being done in Aarey colony and complete status quo is being maintained following apex court's last order.

The top court posted the matter for further hearing in November.
First Published: Mon, October 21 2019. 15:05 IST

