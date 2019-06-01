'Noted British mountaineer among missing climbers, rescue operations launched'

An eight-member team, including seven foreigners, has gone missing on its way to the 7,434 metre high East peak, prompting a and rescue operation amid bad weather.

The team led by well-known British mountaineer includes three other climbers from the UK, two from the US and one from Australia, besides an from the Indian Foundation,

The team had left Munsiyari near Pithoragarh on May 13 to scale the peak but did not return to the base camp on May 25 as scheduled.

The missing climbers are Martin Moran, John McLaren, and from the UK, and from the US, from and IMF's Chetan Pandey, said Pithoragarh V K

The is a well known who has already scaled the peak twice in the past, he said.

The district administration launched the after people at the base camp alerted authorities late Friday night.

The team is said to have been missing since May 25 when it was supposed to return to the base camp, told reporters Saturday.

The route to the peak begins from Munsiyari about 132 km from the district headquarters.

Besides the search teams, a 14-member search and rescue team from Munsiyari too has been sent to the spot this morning, said the

The team comprises men from (SDRF), medical profession, revenue police and local villagers, he said.

Another SDRF team left Dehradun in a helicopter this morning to conduct an aerial survey of the area but inclement weather hampered the operation, said.

"It has been raining in the district. The helicopter which arrived from Dehradun to conduct an aerial survey could not take off due to bad weather. An will be conducted tomorrow if the weather permits," he said.

An ITBP has reached Martoli village about 21 km from base camp," he said.

"We have also sought helicopter sorties fromneighbouring districts of Chamoli and Rudraprayag to trace the exact location of the mountaineers, he said.

