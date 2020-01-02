Novo Nordisk appoints Vikrant Shrotriya as MD, Corp V-P for India business

Global healthcare firm on Thursday said it has appointed Vikrant Shrotriya as Managing Director and Corporate Vice President for India business.

He returns to India after 13 years with an overall career spanning over 20 years in the healthcare industry in India and internationally, said in a statement.

Vikrant was recently working in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries wherein he was Vice-President for company's GCC business and Corporate Vice President for Saudi Arabia, it added.

"India is an important market for us, and our focus is on enhancing healthcare through awareness and education. We will continue to work on improving access to quality care by working closely with the relevant stakeholders," Shrotriya said.

insulins have been presence in India since 1935 and the Indian affiliate was operationalised in 1994.