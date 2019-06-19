Now, sisters at centre of Hrithik and Kangana fight

The ugly spat between two celeb families that started with and three years ago escalated on Wednesday with their sisters at the centre-stage of controversy.

Kangana's sister claimed that Hrithik's sister was being mistreated by her family.

The Roshan family could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

Chandel, who is active on on behalf of her sister, reiterated her earlier claim that was in touch with them and had contacted Kangana seeking her help.

Hrithik's former wife said, "As a part of my experience with all concerned and in my life span of being a part of this close-knit family, I know to be extremely loving, warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation.

"Sunaina's father is undergoing a major health crisis. Her mother is herself vulnerable to say the least. Please respect a family's tough period, each family goes through such times. I needed to say this as someone who has been a part of this family for long," she added in an post.

On Tuesday, a account of Sunaina, not verified but followed by Hrithik, created a stir online with this post -- "I support Kangana all through."



The handle also said, "And living in hell continues... gosh I'm tired."



In 2016, Kangana and Hrithik slapped each other with legal notices. Kangana claimed they had a relationship and he had promised to marry her. He denied it and said they were just work colleagues. Hrithik also demanded a public apology from the "Queen" star.

The two had worked together in "Kites".

The spat has played out in the media for three years, and still continues.

