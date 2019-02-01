NRI businessman found dead in AP

A 55-year old NRI businessman was found dead in a parked car under mysterious circumstances on a highway in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said Friday.
US-based Chigurupati Jayaram, on a business visit to the state, was found dead with head injuries in his car parked at the roadside at Itavaram village, about 80 km from here, by a police patrol on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway.
A Non-Resident Indian from the state, he was the Director of private Coastal Bank and also owned a pharmaceutical company in Andhra Pradesh.
District Superintendent of Police Sarvasresth Tripathy said Jayaram was travelling to Vijayawada from Hyderabad and a search was on for the missing driver of the car.
The body had been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and further investigation was on, he said.
The family of the businessman had been informed about the death, the SP, who visited the spot, said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
