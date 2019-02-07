NSSO still processing quarterly unemployment data: Gowda

for Statistics Sadananda Gowda on Thursday told Sabha that the NSSO is still processing quarterly data from July-December 2018 on unemployment, as the opposition attacked the NDA government alleging that it was trying to hide the NSC survey.

Terming as "fake" a report cited by some members that rate touched 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, the highest since 1972-73, Gowda said the final data is always brought out by and the (NSC) only guides it in conducting survey.

As the opposition in Sabha raised the issue of the NSC survey on unemployment, Gowda said it is a periodic labour force survey of the (NSSO).

"The sample for urban labour force data has to be collected quarterly, while for rural yearly for the period July 2017-December 2018. We are in the process of collecting and processing quarterly data for July-September and October- December 2018," Gowda said.

A controversy erupted after two members of the NSC -- P C Mohanan and J V Meenakshi-- resigned amid holding back release of its survey. NSC is the apex advisory body on statistical matters. Mohanan was serving as of NSC.

"NSC is an autonomous institution. They guide us in doing surveys. Bringing out the final data is the responsibility of We are still collecting data," Gowda said.

He said the Ministry has not yet come out with any report. "What you are citing is a fake report," Gowda said.

(CPM) said at a time when the government is talking about digital village, it is saying that it does not have data.

"They are being arrogant, but not revealing data," Salem said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)