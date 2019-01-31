Rahul slams Modi on job creation, says 'leaked report card' reveals disaster

on Thursday attacked over employment generation, saying he promised two crore jobs, but five years later a "leaked job creation report card" has revealed a "national disaster".

In a tweet, Gandhi also asserted that it was time for the to go.

"NoMo Jobs! The Fuhrer promised us 2 Cr jobs a year. 5 years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a National Disaster. is at its highest in 45 yrs. 6.5 Cr youth are jobless in 2017-18 alone.Time for NoMo2Go," he tweeted with the hashtag 'HowsTheJobs'.

Gandhi tagged a media report which cited a report which said the rate is highest in 45 years.

Earlier, Congress' also alleged that the rate is at a 45-year high and said this was the reason why the (NSSO) report on jobs was withheld. This is why the members of resigned, he claimed.

Surjewala said does not want a government that has left the future of the youth in jeopardy. He also cited the media report to make his claims.

"Modi ji, Unemployment rate is at a 45-year high. This is why the NSSO Report was kept under the wraps. This is why members of NSC resigned.

"Promise of 2 crore jobs turned out to be a cruel joke. does not want a Government that has left the future of our youth in jeopardy," Surjewala said on

Another also cited the report and said:"If figs inconvenient, doctor them; if experts indep, make them lame duck & forced 2resign; if doctoring nt possible, change basis of calculation! Vive #bjp #Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)