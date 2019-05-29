Nucleus FinnOne Neo Recognized as the Market Leader in Lending by IBS Intelligence

/ -- Best-selling Lending Solution in for the second year in a row



Recognized in the



Nucleus' lending solution has been named 10 times as the 'World's Best Selling Lending Solution' in IBS SLTNucleus Software, the leading provider of lending and transaction solutions to the global industry, today announced the recognition of its end-to-end digital lending solution, by in their Annual Sales League Table 2019.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893543/Nucleus_Software_Logo.jpg)



Over the last two decades, Nucleus Software's flagship lending solution had the honor of being recognized 10 times as the 'World's Best Selling Lending System' for new named customer deals by in their annual Sales League Table. Throughout this period, the solution has been continuously enhanced, adding significant additional capabilities including Cloud, Lending Mobility, Microfinance, Digital Portal and Lending Analytics. The platform's wide usage is evident from the fact that 300,000 business users login on it every day, using it to support more than $200bn in loan book value and one loan is booked every second on the system, somewhere across the globe. has been recognized as the '#1 in the Lending Solutions Category in the Indian Domestic Sales League Table 2019' and recognized as '#2 in the Lending Solutions Category in the Global Sales League Table 2019' released by was the #1 Lending Solution in Domestic SLT in 2018 as well.

Nucleus FinnOne Neo helps banks and other financial institutions digitize their end-to-end loan lifecycle, from initial contact with customers and helping make better credit decisions faster to comprehensive loan servicing and sophisticated delinquency management.

Mr. R. P Singh, CEO, said, "Our position in the IBS Sales League Table this year continues to reflect the tremendous business value our customers gain from using our lending solutions. I'm particularly proud because this leadership position has been achieved with the latest generation of our award winning lending platform - FinnOne Neo. We are proud of the growth of our solutions across the world as shown by a number of records including having the world's best-selling lending solution 10 times and the fact that our newly launched FinnOne Neo Cloud solution continues to gain at least 1 new customer every month since its launch. We believe that this performance is testament to the confidence of global industry in the power, reliability and efficiency of our solutions."



Mr. V (Senior Partner, and IBS Intelligence) commented, "IBS SLT ranking is based on the number of new-name-customer wins by the suppliers in the reporting year, for that solution offering. This year was extremely competitive and challenging however, we received entries from hundreds of leading banks and solution providers in the industry. We congratulate on being a part of the SLT over the years and maintaining their position in lending space. This demonstrates the tremendous impact that the combination of innovative technology and customer-centric business strategies can have on financial services."



About Nucleus Software:



(BSE: NUCLEUS) (NSE: NUCLEUS) is the leading provider of lending and to the global financial services industry. Its the operations of more than 150 companies in 50 countries, supporting retail banking, corporate banking, cash management, Internet banking, and other business areas. Nucleus Software is known for its world-class expertise and innovation in lending and It has two flagship products, built on the latest technology:



FinnOne 10 time winner - World's Best Selling Lending Solution.

FinnAxia, an integrated global used by banks worldwide to offer efficient and Innovative global payments and receivables, and business services. PaySe , the world's first online & designed and created with an aim to democratize money. Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements: For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit:

