Numan Acar joins Gugu Mbatha-Raw in 'Seacole'

Actor Numan Acar has boarded the cast of humanitarian drama "Seacole", based on the life of pioneering Jamaican nurse Mary Seacole.

The 44-year-old German actor, who most recently appeared in films such as "In The Fade" and Disney's "Aladdin", joins Sam Worthington and Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the project.

"Blade Runner 2049" star Sylvia Hoeks and Sean Delaney are also a part of the cast.

Charlie Stratton is directing the movie from a screenplay he has written with Dianne Houston and Marnie Dickens, reported Deadline.

Seacole became popular during the Crimean War for her care of wounded British soldiers, wrote about it in her 1857 autobiography "Wonderful Adventures of Mrs Seacole in Many Lands".

The film will focus on the Crimean battlefield, Seacole's (Mbatha-Raw) desire to work with Florence Nightingale and her dedication to care for the British soldiers during and after the war.

Acar will portray The Pasha, a high-ranking officer in the Turkish army, a lover not a fighter who helps Mary build her hotel.

"Seacole" will be produced by Brunson Green of Harbinger Pictures, Hilary Shor, Peter Bevan and Karl Richards.

The project will start production next month, with shooting expected to take place across Malta, Romania and London.

