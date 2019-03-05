High levels of bacteria found in raw meat dog foods: Study

Feeding your pooch with raw could pose potential health risks as they contain high levels of bacteria, researchers have warned.

A study by researchers showed that many raw products contain enterobacteriaceae species, which are indicators of faecal contamination and hygiene standards.

Such can also cause health risks to people, particularly infants, elderly and those with poor immunity, the study said.

A raw meat-based diet has become increasingly popular with dogs in recent years because it is seen as a "healthier natural alternative" to the widely available commercial products.

But unlike commercial feeds, raw products are not heat treated or freeze dried to pasteurise, the research team added.

For the study, published in the journal Vet Record, researchers took samples from 60 packs of samples that were analysed for bacteria, including enterobacteriaceae species -- clostridium perfringens, salmonella and campylobacter.

Nearly 31 samples (52 per cent) contained bacteria levels that exceeded the 5,000 bacteria per gram maximum threshold set by the regulations, said the study.

Escherichia coli was found in about a third of the samples. Clostridium perfringens, another marker of faecal contamination and hygiene standards, was found in 18 samples (30 per cent).

In addition, salmonella species were found in four (seven per cent) of the 60 samples, while campylobacter species were found in three samples from three different manufacturers.

Dogs should not be fed products while being treated with as this could increase the risk of antibiotic resistance, the researchers noted.

"Bacteria such as escherichia coli and salmonella can cause in animals," said Daniella Santos.

"We would advise any pet owner wanting to try a raw meat-based diet to first consult a veterinary surgeon," Santos said.

