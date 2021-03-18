Daily vaccinations in Delhi will be raised from 40,000 to 125,000: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: No plans for another lockdown in Delhi, says Satyendar Jain
Delhi CM Kejriwal says everybody in India must get free Covid-19 vaccine
Seems third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi brought under control: Kejriwal
Manish Sisodia's condition stable, to undergo another Covid-19 test soon
Second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, experts believe: Arvind Kejriwal
-
Asserting that the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital was not a cause of worry, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the number of people vaccinated in Delhi each day will be raised from around 40,000 to 1.25 lakh.
In the last three days, the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi has increased to over 500, he said, adding that though it was a "negligible" rise, his government has directed officials for stricter tracking, tracing and isolation of cases.
Kejriwal said the number of vaccination centres in Delhi will be doubled and they will open from 9 am to 9 pm.
The chief minister, in a press conference, said it did not add up while vaccination was going on cases of viral infection were rising.
Appealing to the Centre to open vaccination for all instead of prescribing who were eligible to get it first, Kejriwal asserted that all the people of Delhi can be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in three months if the restrictions were lifted and enough supply of vaccine was ensured.
He appealed to the Centre to decentralise vaccination process so that states can carry out immunisation on a war footing.
Kejriwal said that due to a decrease in cases, laxity had crept in the system but now measures like using masks will be strictly enforced.
The Delhi government is in consultation with experts of its own and the Central government and taking all possible measures to check the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU