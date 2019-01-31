Number of women legislators in Raj Assembly rises to 24

With the victory of Congress's Shafia Zubair in the poll on Thursday, the number of women legislators in the has increased to 24.

In the 200-member House, the has 12 women legislators, the BJP 10, the one and one is independent.

Women legislators of the BJP include former chief and former

With the victory of Shafia Zubair, there are eight Muslim MLAs and all of them are from the party.

The had fielded 27 female candidates in the assembly elections in December.

Zubair secured 44.77 per cent votes against BJP candidate Sukhwant Singh's 38.20 per cent, according to officials of the

Election to seat, which was won by the BJP in 2013-assembly elections, could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of the BSP candidate ahead of December 7 assembly elections.PTI SDA



