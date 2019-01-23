First look poster of 'Gumnaami' launched on Netaji birthday

-
ALSO READ
DVD on Netaji launched
Bose's kin demands Rahul Gandhi's apology for his tweet on Netaji
Huge colourful procession marks Netaji's birth anniversary in Tripura
Won't accept Netaji's ashes without contesting DNA test: CK Bose
Netaji's daughter appeals to govt: Bring his mortal remains to India
-
On the 122nd birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the first look poster of Srijit Mukherji's upcoming Bengali film 'Gumnaami' was unveiled Wednesday.
The story of the film is based on a mysterious sadhu, Gumnaami Baba, from Ghaziabad whom some claimed to be Netaji.
Mukherji, multiple national award winner for his films, said "I'm very honoured to be able to make a film which will bring out a story - not explored before. It's in a way my tribute to Netaji on his 122nd birthday."
The poster reveals a man facing a wall, plastered with news clippings about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's disappearance and carries the tagline 'The Greatest Story Never Told'.
Written and directed by Mukherji, 'Gumnaami', starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, is scheduled to release in January 2020.
A section of the people believe that Bose did not die in a plane crash in 1945 and resurfaced as Gumnani Baba in Ghaziabad later on.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU