First look poster of 'Gumnaami' launched on Netaji birthday

On the 122nd birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, the first look poster of Srijit Mukherji's upcoming Bengali film 'Gumnaami' was unveiled Wednesday.

The story of the film is based on a mysterious sadhu, Baba, from Ghaziabad whom some claimed to be

Mukherji, multiple national award winner for his films, said "I'm very honoured to be able to make a film which will bring out a story - not explored before. It's in a way my tribute to on his 122nd birthday."



The poster reveals a man facing a wall, plastered with clippings about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's disappearance and carries the tagline 'The Greatest Story Never Told'.

Written and directed by Mukherji, 'Gumnaami', starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, is scheduled to release in January 2020.

A section of the people believe that did not die in a plane crash in 1945 and resurfaced as Gumnani Baba in Ghaziabad later on.

