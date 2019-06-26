Nurses record Tiktok videos in SNCU, showcaused

The chief district medical officer(CDMO) of in Wednesday showcaused some nurses for extreme medical negligence and recording videos inside the special neonatal care unit (SNCU) of the district headquarter hospital.

CDMO issued the showcause after the videos of some nurses went viral in the

The nurses are seen singing, dancing and frolicking inside the SNCU in the video in their official uniforms.

The hospital beds and patients were seen in the video. Even a child patient is seen in the video.

The SNCU was set up at the hospital for treatment of critically ill new born children as recorded high rate of infant mortality.

Additional district medical and the hospitals in-charge Tapan Kumar Dinda said an inquiry is being conducted and the probe report will be submitted for necessary action.

I have initiated a probe into the matter and will submit the report to the CDMO for necessary action, he said.

The CDMO has described the incident as "unfortunate."



None from the accused nurses were immediately available for comment.

