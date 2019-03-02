Odisha allots 40 acres to seven industrial units

The government on Friday allotted above 40 acres of land to seven industrial units with employment potential of 3,200 people, officials said.

The lands were allotted at industrial estates such as Sea Food Park Deras and Info-Valley, Khurda, they said.

The Computer Application Centre (OCAC) has specifically been directed to workout objective standards for assessment of land requirement for different types of and IT companies, an said.

"So far, 28 industrial units have been allotted land in these two estates, having employment potential of 16,315 persons," said Sanjay Kumar Singh, Chief of (Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation).

Among the units allotted the land were ITC Ltd, Star GSM, CTEL Infosystems and Skill Development Authority.

