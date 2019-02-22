Five children of family in Pak died of food poisoning

-
Five children of a Pakistani family died of suspected food poisoning after eating food from a restaurant in the city.
The siblings, who were 2 to 10 years of age, and their parents had consumed Biryani in their lodge on Thursday night. The family hails from Pishin in Baluchistan and had come to Karachi to attend a relative's wedding.
They had food in their lodge rooms and soon after that the mother started vomiting and her husband rushed her to a hospital. The children later also fell ill and were rushed to a private hospital where they died, a police official said.
The victims' father told police that they also also had lunch at a friend's home in Baluchistan's Khuzdar area earlier in the day.
Police said they would attempt to track down samples of all the food that the family had consumed on their journey from Quetta to Karachi.
We have also collected samples of Biryani they had from a well-known restaurant in Saddar area, an official of the Sindh Food Safety Department said.
He said in its initial report the department suspected that the food from the restaurant in Karachi was contaminated.
Police said they would check the samples of all the food that the family had consumed on their journey from Quetta to Karachi.
A four-member team has also been formed to conduct the postmortem of the deceased.
