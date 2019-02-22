Five children of family in Pak died of food poisoning

Five children of a Pakistani family died of suspected poisoning after eating from a restaurant in the city.

The siblings, who were 2 to 10 years of age, and their parents had consumed Biryani in their lodge on Thursday night. The family hails from Pishin in and had come to to attend a relative's wedding.

They had in their lodge rooms and soon after that the mother started vomiting and her husband rushed her to a hospital. The children later also fell ill and were rushed to a private hospital where they died, a said.

The victims' father told police that they also also had lunch at a friend's home in Baluchistan's Khuzdar area earlier in the day.

Police said they would attempt to track down samples of all the food that the family had consumed on their journey from to

We have also collected samples of Biryani they had from a well-known restaurant in Saddar area, an of the Sindh Department said.

He said in its initial report the department suspected that the food from the restaurant in was contaminated.

A four-member team has also been formed to conduct the postmortem of the deceased.

