Patna HC strikes down Bihar govt's rule of allotting bungalows to ex-cms for lifetime

The High Court Tuesday struck down rules allowing the government to allot official bungalows to former chief ministers for lifetime, terming the allotment as "unconstitutional" and "misuse" of hard-earned public money.

A bench comprising A P Sahi and Justice said extending facilities such as providing bungalows to ex-CMs for lifetime is completely wrong once they demit office.

The judgement could adversely affect former chief ministers such as Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Jagannath Mishra, and

The division bench delivered the judgement on the issue after taking suo motu cognisance of rules framed by government allowing allotment of bungalows to ex-CMs for lifetime.

The division bench had taken suo motu cognisance of rules on January 7, 2019, during the hearing of an appeal filed by of Opposition Tejashwi

He had challenged the order of the single bench which had dismissed his plea to retain the 5, that was allotted to him as deputy CM during the grand alliance government.

The division bench had sought responses from the and former CMs, as to why the Special Security Group (Amendment) Act, 2010, be not quashed in the light of Supreme Court's judgement in the Lok Prahari case.

The Act had made the provisions for allotment of bungalows for lifetime to former CMs.

The in May 2018 had held that former chief ministers of cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office as was on par with a common man once his or her term ends.

The apex court had delivered the judgement on a PIL filed by NGO Lok Prahari challenging amendments made by the erstwhile to the UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981.

