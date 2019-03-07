Cabinet nod for grant of ECHS facilities to WW2 veterans, others

The Thursday approved the grant of ex-servicemen contributory health scheme (ECHS) facilities to World War II veterans, emergency commissioned officers, short service commissioned officers and pre-mature retirees, the government said.

"As a result, over 43,000 individuals not covered so far under the will be able to avail the benefits of cashless medical treatment through a network of over 425 polyclinics, over 2,500 empanelled private hospitals and all government hospitals throughout the country, subject to certain conditions," it said in a statement.

The Cabinet approved the grant for WWII veterans, emergency commissioned officers, short service commissioned officers and pre-mature retirees during a meeting chaired by

"As a special dispensation, war widows will be exempted from one-time contribution to join ECHS," it said.

Launched by the NDA government in April 2003, the provides quality to 54 lakh ex-servicemen pensioners, their dependents and a few other categories, the government said.

"Today's decision is yet another landmark step in the pro-active policies of the government since its very first days for welfare of our valiant ex-servicemen, who rendered valuable service to the country," the statement said.

Implementation of the 'One Rank One Pension' for ex-servicemen, a demand which had been pending for over four decades, has resulted in over 20 lakh ex-servicemen receiving more than Rs 35,000 crore under the scheme, it said.

Other welfare measures by the government for ex-servicemen include increase in pension by 40 per cent, disability pension for pre-mature retirees, applicability of battle causality compensation at Line of Actual Control, Line of Control and International Border, it added.

Financial assistance to soldiers on their supreme sacrifice through newly-created Army Battle Causalities Welfare Fund, enhancement of ex-gratia ad-hoc allowance, special pension to ex-sailors and skill development training in 36 job roles to over 30,000 retiring soldiers so far are other such measures, the statement said.

