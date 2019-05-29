Odisha govt starts disbursements under 'KALIA' scheme

The Naveen Patnaik-led Biju (BJD) government Wednesday started disbursement of funds to farmers under the 'KALIA' scheme.

"As part of our commitment to farmers, today in our first cabinet meeting, the fund release under KALIA scheme starts with immediate effect, and about 25 lakh additional families will be assisted in a weeks' time," told reporters here.

He also said the first cabinet meeting has increased the target of KALIA beneficiaries to 75 lakh farm families from 42 lakh families. "This is 33 lakh more than the existing beneficiary families," the CM said.

On Wednesday, the first instalment of Rs 5,000 was released to about 8.4 lakh farm families under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Earlier, during the election campaign, had assured that his government, on the first day of its taking oath, will release funds under the KALIA scheme.

Of the total 75 lakh farm families, 50 lakh will be small farmers/marginal farmers/actual cultivators (share croppers) and 9.4 lakh landless agricultural households, an said.

Opportunity will also be given to all eligible farm families to apply, so that no eligible beneficiary is left out of the scheme, he said.

"In a historic initiative towards economic empowerment of women, the cabinet in its first meeting has also approved thousand crore worth of government business to be done by Women Self Help Groups through Mission Shakti," said.

He said 40 different types of activities, including paddy procurement, uniforms for children, hospital diet, mosquito nets and mid-day meal, will be part of this in the first phase.

Earlier in the day, Patnaik, along with his 20 members of council of ministers, had taken oath of office.

