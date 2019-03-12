Canada says considering all options on Boeing

Canadian says "all options are on the table" with regard to the country's fleet of Max 8 aircraft but says the government currently has no plans to order the grounding of the plane.

Garneau's comments came minutes after announcements from Britain, Germany, and that they were grounding or closing airspace to the new Boeing plane involved in the Ethiopian disaster.

He later tweeted that he has canceled all his meetings and public events on Tuesday to meet with his Civil Expert Panel and will consider all potential actions.

is working with the US Federal Authority to determine if action is required.

No US have grounded the Max 8 models that they fly, but at least one group representing flight attendants at a major carrier says it does not want to put its members on the plane until further investigations are completed.

After the second deadly crash involving the model in five months, several and countries in Asia, and the have grounded it or banned it from their airspace.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents more than 26,000 flight attendants at American Airlines, called on to "strongly consider grounding these planes until an investigation can be performed." The group said flight attendants will not be forced to fly if they feel unsafe.

Brian Parrish, a for which flies 34 Max 8s, said the carrier remains confident about the plane's safety. Group, which flies 24 of the planes, said it has full confidence in the model.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)