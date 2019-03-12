Chess set for comeback at 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou

will be back at the next edition of in China's after decided to reinstate the sport in its games programme scheduled from September 10-25 in 2022.

The (OCA) met in on March 3 and its Sheikh officially confirmed the development to World Federation (WCF)

"I also have the pleasure to inform you that sport of has been officially included in the Programme of the Games," OCA to his WCF counterpart.

The twitter handle 'Chess Base India' quoted Emil Sutovsky, of FIDE, who said: "It took some massive work by FIDE, and in 2022 we are getting back!"



Chess was a part of programme at the 2006 edition in and 2010 in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)