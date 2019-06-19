Odisha Joint Entrance Examination results announced

The results of Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE), 2019 held both online and offline, were announced here Wednesday.

While Pradeep Kumar Kampa has topped the test MBA, Smitarani Choudhury ranked number one course. Swikruti Mohapatra has topped in Integrated MBA.

Similarly, and are toppers in and M.Tech courses, respectively, said Skill Development & Minister Premanand Nayak said.

Total 25,731 candidates had appeared for the entrance test offline while 13,918 students gave the Registration for counseling of Medical & Engineering under- graduate & post-graduate courses will begin from Thursday, informed

Chand said the candidates can download their rank cards by visiting the official website nic.in and also log into

offline was conducted at 53 exam centres across 20 cities of the state on May 18 while the computer-based test was held on June 8 and 9, 2019 for 12 different streams including MBA, MCA, B.Pharm, Integrated MBA, Lateral entry and M.Tech.

Chand said the OJEE Cell will soon release a merit list of all the qualified candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)