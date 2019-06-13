Odisha registers 19 pc growth in revenue generation in Apr-May

has registered a growth of around 19 per cent in revenue generation in the first two months of the 2019-20 fiscal in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Secretary A K Meena said the total revenue generation was Rs 6,505 crore by end of May 2019, while it was around Rs 5,466 crore in the corresponding period of 2018.

The revenue from non-tax source have grown by 43.21 per cent with a total collection of Rs 2,247 crore while the revenue from own tax sources has grown by 9.25 per cent with total collection of Rs 4,257 crore, Meena said.

The revenue generation from royalty and industrial water rate during the period has increased around 51.18 per cent and 16.22 per cent respectively, the secretary said.

The total collection from royalty has been around Rs 1,996 crore against last year's collection of Rs 1,320 crore by May end of 2018, he said at an all-secretary meeting on Wednesday.

However, the budget utilization by end of May 2019 was seen to be less than last year because of the model code of conduct imposed for the in April, 2019, Meena said.

The total budget expenditure by end of May, 2019 has been around Rs 8,746 crore which is 19 per cent less than the last year.

AP Padhi who chaired the meeting asked the departments to cover the backlog through speedy implementation of the programmes during the next two months.

Reviewing the fiscal performance of the departments up to May 2019, Padhi directed them to expedite programme implementation at field level in June and July.

He also directed the departments to prepare the annual work plan on the basis of priority actions.

A K Tripathy suggested that the departments focus on accomplishment of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

He said 306 SDG indicators pertaining to 18 departments have been listed at the national level. Departments should pick up those relevant for and prepare their action plans accordingly.

Meanwhile, the department has informed the secretaries that the budget for 2019-20 will be presented in the Assembly on June 28 and asked the departments to send their inputs and new initiatives for incorporation in the draft proposal.

