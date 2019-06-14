Delhi govt forms task force to ensure women's safety in public transport

The government, which has proposed to make travel free for women in buses and Metro trains, on Friday announced formation of a task force to ensure the safety of female commuters in public

The move comes in the wake of a section of public experts claiming that there is no link between the proposed and the safety of women commuters.

"The task force will conduct both off and on ground review and monitoring of all existing schemes and propose new plans for women safety in of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) said.

The task force approved by Minister will evaluate and monitor women safety related initiatives of the government, including the proposed installation of CCTV cameras and panic buttons, and deployment of marshals in public buses.

The task force will comprise all stakeholders of in the national capital as well as eminent experts from the working in the field of women safety and in Delhi.

It will also include two daily female commuters nominated by the transport minister, Shah said.

The is moving ahead to ensure that its ambitious proposal for providing free commute to women in public buses and Metro trains comes about before Delhi goes for assembly polls in next year.

However, in its report to the city government, the Rail Corporation(DMRC) has sought eight months to implement a short-term scheme of free ride in the Metro trains.

Gender sensitisation of drivers and conductors will also be undertaken by the task force, Shah added.

