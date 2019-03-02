Strengthening country & its borders should be priority: Owaisi

Slamming the BJP over its 'mera booth sabse mazbooth' programme, Asaduddin Owaisi Saturday said strengthening the country and its borders should be the priority.

"BJP says 'mera booth-sabse mazboot' (my polling booth the strongest), but I say 'meri sarhad mazboot tho mera desh mazboot' (My country is strong if my borders are strong)," he said, addressing a gathering at headquarters here on his party's 61st anniversary.

Under the BJP's 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme, had interacted with about a crore BJP workers, volunteers and others through the "world's largest video conference" on Thursday.

Pointing out that the polling booths would exist and the country would remain strong only if the borders were secure, he said, "This (BJP's campaign) is opposite.. How can this go on?..."



Hailing the safe return of who was captured by following an aerial duel between the air forces of two countries, Owaisi said there should not be any on issues concerning soldiers, as the "country comes first."



Varthaman was captured by Pakistani authorities on February 27 after an air combat between the air forces of the two countries, a day after had conducted counter-terror operations in Pakistan's Balakot.

Referring to Shah Mahmood Qureshi's interview to a channel, in which he stated that Jaish-e-Mohammed was in and that evidence was needed to take action against him, Owaisi said was a banned organisation and asked what more proof was needed.

Condemning the JeM, and Lashkar-e-Taiba, Owaisi said, "You (terrorists) indulge in terrorism.. What contract on Islam have you taken? Come here and debate with 'ulema' (Islamic scholars) of . They will tell you that those carrying out suicide attacks have nothing to do with Islam."



On reports that the suicide bomber involved in the Pulwama attack possessed American-made weapons, the leader said the should get the matter inquired into.

He sought to know how such a huge quantity of RDX was used in the attack.

Flaying Pakistan Imran Khan's reported comments on the erstwhile ruler of Mysore Kingdom, Tipu Sultan, he said Khan should instead act against terror outfits like and LeT.

Taking exception to the attack on him for leading a party of Razakars, the armed militia which supported the rule of Nizam, he said his party had rejected Pakistan founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah's 'Two Nation' theory.

Razakars were organised by the then of MIM, to support Nizam's rule over the State.

He also supported ascension of to Pakistan



Owaisi also said, "We rejected Muhammad Ali Jinnah's message.. Today, in the same Darussalam (AIMIM headquarters) tricolor is hoisted on August 15 and January 26. What more proof you need?."



AIMIM has been working towards strengthening democracy in and to realise the rights of Muslims, Dalits and others as per the Constitution, he said.

Owaisi, whose party is an ally of the ruling TRS in claimed that and BJP would be routed in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

He also said he would go to and canvass for YSR headed by Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

If TRS in and YSR in can get 35 seats (out of 42 in AP and together), it would be a victory for the people of the two states, he said.

