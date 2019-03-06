OECD lowers global growth forecast over trade tensions

Global trade tensions and political uncertainty are weighing on the world's economy, the warned Wednesday, cutting its global growth forecast for this year to 3.3 per cent, down from the 3.5 per cent it predicted in November.

"High policy uncertainty, ongoing trade tensions, and a further erosion of business and consumer confidence are all contributing to the slowdown," the said in an interim version of its Economic Outlook.

