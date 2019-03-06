Several key players injured, Manpreet to lead young Indian team in Azlan Shah Cup

on Wednesday named a relatively young 18-member team to be led by for the 28th after several key players were ruled out of the prestigious tournament due to

Manpreet will be assisted by a new deputy in defender in this year's Azlan Shah Cup to be held in Ipoh, from March 23 to 30.

Apart from and hosts Malaysia, the other participating nations are Canada, Korea, South Africa, gold medallist

India, which starts its campaign against on March 23, will miss the services of experienced forwards SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, besides defenders Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh as well as Chinglensana Singh, who all were sidelined due to

Two junior players and also missed the owing to

According to a statement from India, all the injured players will continue their rehabilitation at the Authority of South Centre in Bengaluru.

The 18-member team will have experienced PR Sreejesh under the goal post while Krishan B Pathak will be the

The backline will be spearheaded by Surender in the company of Gurinder Singh, Birendra Lakra, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam and dragflick duo of and

will man the midfield alongside young guns Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Sumit and

India's forwardline consists of Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, and

"It is unfortunate that we will be missing some key players for the 28th 2019 due to injury," said HI's

"However, it is important for them to return to 100 per cent fitness ahead of the FIH Series Final, which is a crucial tournament in our quest for 2020 Olympic berth and so they will continue to remain in Bengaluru and work on their rehabilitation.

"It is a relatively young side but each of these players have tremendous potential and have a good amount of international exposure. It is important to see how they fair in as it will show the depth we possess in the core group ahead of the Olympic Qualification events this year," added John, who is currently in charge of the team in the absence of a full-time

The position of men's team's is lying vacant after the removal of Harendra Singh following a disappointing campaign last year, where India crashed out in the quarterfinals.

The Indian team will leave for Ipoh, from in Bengaluru on March 18.

Indian men's hockey team:



Goalkeepers: P R Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak



Defenders: Gurinder Singh, (vice-captain), Varun Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh KhadangbamMidfielders: Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Vivek Sagar Prasad, (captain)Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Shilanand Lakra,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)