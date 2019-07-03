Another worker dies at construction site in Noida

A construction worker died during work after he allegedly slipped and fell off a building in the commercial Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ), police said Wednesday.

The man worked as a welder at the site of Medico Electrodes International Ltd. The accident happened around 7pm on Tuesday, police said.

"Umar Ali was 28 years old. He was engaged as a welder at the private site when he slipped accidentally from the building. He was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital nearby where he succumbed to the injuries," an official from Phase-2 police station said.

The body of Ali, a native of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, has been sent for post-mortem examination, the official said.

Police said no FIR has been registered in the case because they have received no complaint in the matter.

When asked, police officials were unable to provide details like the floor/height from which Ali fell or whether he had safety equipment available to him during work.

When PTI reached out to Medico Electrodes International Ltd for its comment over phone, a company official declined to respond.

On July 1, a 33-year-old construction worker died and three others were injured when a mud-wall collapsed on them at an under-construction building in Sector 62.

On June 19, a child tied to the back of her mother, who worked as a labourer, died inside a ditch where she was allegedly forced to work by her contractors when the mud walls surrounding the mother-child duo collapsed on them in Greater Noida.

On May 30, a 20-year-old worker died in Greater Noida after he allegedly fell off the 14th floor scaffolding of a building at a construction site in Gaur Yamuna City, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)