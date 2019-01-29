JUST IN
Business Standard

Officials: Several officers injured in Houston shooting

AP  |  Houston 

Officials say at least three Houston police officers have been wounded in a shooting.

In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were "struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect" Monday afternoon in a neighbourhood in southeast Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect "is down" and at least three officers have been injured.

Police say the officers are being transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 05:50 IST

