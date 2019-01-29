Mueller's Trump-Russia probe close to completion: official

Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump's campaign and in the 2016 is close to being wrapped up, said.

"The Mueller investigation is close to being completed," Whitaker told journalists on Monday.

"I've been fully briefed on the investigation and I look Mueller delivering the final report," he said.

"I hope we can get the report from Mueller as soon as possible."



Mueller will submit his report to Whitaker unless he has been replaced as by then by Bill Barr, who has been nominated to the post but not yet confirmed by the

Without elaborating, Whitaker said: "I am comfortable that the decisions that were made are going to be reviewed."



Mueller, a former FBI director, was named by Deputy in May 2017 to look into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Mueller's team has indicted a total of 34 people -- but so far, no charges of outright collusion between the Trump campaign and have been filed.

On Friday, Roger Stone, 66, a and longtime Trump adviser, was arrested at his home by FBI agents on charges of making false statements to and witness tampering.

Six Trump associates have pleaded guilty to various charges so far including his former campaign Paul Manafort, former and former national security

