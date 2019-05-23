Oil slumps more than four per cent on trade tensions

-
ALSO READ
Rising oil prices may double import bill in FY19
Brent crude oil hits 2019-high on Sino-U.S. trade hopes, upbeat China data
Oil prices edge up on hopes for U.S.-China trade breakthrough
India faces challenge to replace Iran oil: Report
Oil steadies as investors weigh up odds of global supply squeeze
-
Oil prices slumped more than four percent Thursday on growing trade tensions, which have deepened over the US blackballing Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
Around 1450 GMT, Brent crude was off $2.90 at 68.09 and WTI was down USD 3.15 at USD 58.27 -- their lowest level in almost two months as demand took a hit.
The Chinese behemoth is reeling after US President Donald Trump effectively banned US companies from supplying the firm and its affiliates with critical components, citing security concerns, prompting a slew of tech firms to suspend transactions with Huawei and phase out using its equipment in network infrastructure.
"Oil prices remain under pressure, extending this week's falls amid surging U.S crude inventories and weak demand from refineries," said Oanda analyst Dean
Popplewell, noting latest data showed crude oil inventories at a two-year high due to weak refinery demand.
"Crude 'bears' have been getting a helping hand from slowing demand growth due to the negative impact on the global economy of the Sino-US trade war," added Popplewell.
By contrast, he said, "the crude 'bull' has been relying on escalating political tensions between the US and Iran, as well as ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU