Oil slumps more than four per cent on trade tensions

slumped more than four percent Thursday on growing trade tensions, which have deepened over the US blackballing Chinese

Around 1450 GMT, Brent crude was off $2.90 at 68.09 and WTI was down USD 3.15 at USD 58.27 -- their lowest level in almost two months as demand took a hit.

The Chinese behemoth is reeling after US effectively banned US companies from supplying the firm and its affiliates with critical components, citing security concerns, prompting a slew of tech firms to suspend transactions with and phase out using its equipment in network infrastructure.

" remain under pressure, extending this week's falls amid surging U.S crude inventories and weak demand from refineries," said Dean



Popplewell, noting latest data showed at a two-year high due to weak refinery demand.

"Crude 'bears' have been getting a helping hand from slowing demand growth due to the negative impact on the global economy of the Sino-US trade war," added Popplewell.

By contrast, he said, "the crude 'bull' has been relying on escalating political tensions between the US and Iran, as well as ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)