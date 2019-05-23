Britain's former knowingly lied during the 2016 referendum campaign over the cost of the UK's EU membership, a court heard on Thursday in an application with potentially far-reaching implications.

A private prosecution bid against Johnson accused him of misconduct in public office over the claim that Britain sends 350 million pounds (USD 440 million) a week to the

In a hearing at in London, lawyers for Marcus Ball, who crowdfunded for the bid, lodged an application to summons Johnson. After considering the arguments, said she would issue her decision on Wednesday.

Johnson was not present, but his said the former and pro- figurehead -- who is now bidding to replace -- staunchly denied any wrongdoing.

Ball's argued that Johnson knew the 350-million-pound-a-week figure was wrong, but he "repeatedly misrepresented the amount the UK sends to " Johnson's conduct "was both irresponsible and dishonest. It was, we say, criminal.

"Democracy demands responsible and honest leadership from those in public office. When politicians lie, democracy dies," Lewis said.

In response, Johnson's lawyer, Darbishire, "absolutely denied" that his client had "acted in an improper or dishonest manner at any time," suggesting that the case was politically motivated.

