We're importing coal now and I'm worried about rising costs: Hindalco MD
Electric buses have cut carbon emissions by up to 419 tonnes: Olectra-BYD

The company said a diesel bus typically emits an estimated 48,000 kgs of harmful gases annually

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Olectra-BYD on Sunday said its electric buses have reduced carbon dioxide emissions by up to 419 tonnes while clocking 400,000 kms on the country's roads, equivalent to the effect of 2,100 trees on the environment.

The announcement comes at a time when several major cities in India are battling alarming levels of pollution.

Quoting studies, the company said a diesel bus typically emits an estimated 48,000 kgs of harmful gases annually.

"Our eBuses have achieved the milestone of covering 400,000 kms for the first time in India across terrains and different conditions, seamlessly transporting thousands of passengers and silently contributing to reducing the carbon footprint," said N Nagasatyam, Executive Director, Olectra Greentech Limited.

The zero-emission electric buses while operating under the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) clocked 2.05 lakh kms and another 141,000 lakh kms under the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST).

The company said the buses also covered 66,000 kms during trials in various cities including Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Tirupathi, Thiruvananthapuram, Puducherry, Lucknow and Dehradun.

Olectra Greentech manufactures the buses in a strategic tie-up with China's BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd.

Olectra-BYD's electric bus models are manufactured at its plant in Telangana.
First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 12:50 IST

