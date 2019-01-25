On Republic Day eve, 3 rifles, bullets found at Amritsar Railway Station

The Friday found an abandoned bag containing three rifles and nine bullets at the Railway Station here, officials said.

The bag was hidden under one of the staircases on platform number 6 of the station, they said.

Confirming the seizure, Balbir Singh said forces were on high alert ahead of

There is a possibility that the arms may have been smuggled into the city to carry out nefarious designs on the eve of or on January 26 itself, he said.

A probe has been launched on how the arms and ammunition reached the station, he added.

