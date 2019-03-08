One child dies, two serious due to suspected food poisoning

A six-year-old child died and two others were taken seriously ill in a suspected case of food poisoning in village here, police said Friday.

The children ate a papaya on Thursday and later complained of headache, vomiting and an upset stomach, they said.

Avni, 6, died and Ayushi, 8, and Avi, 4, were rushed to a hospital, the police said, adding that the case was being investigated.

