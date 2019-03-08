One child dies, two serious due to suspected food poisoning

-
ALSO READ
AVI Products India standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2018 quarter
Forest officials rescues Tigress Avni's cub
Maha tigress Avni had not eaten for 4-5 days: Necropsy report
Police team raiding UP village for illegal arms attacked, 6 injured
AVI Products India standalone net profit declines 79.17% in the September 2018 quarter
-
A six-year-old child died and two others were taken seriously ill in a suspected case of food poisoning in Sikanderpur village here, police said Friday.
The children ate a papaya on Thursday and later complained of headache, vomiting and an upset stomach, they said.
Avni, 6, died and Ayushi, 8, and Avi, 4, were rushed to a hospital, the police said, adding that the case was being investigated.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU