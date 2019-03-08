UNDP appoints Padma Lakshmi as Goodwill Ambassador

Indian-American television personality and has been appointed by the (UNDP) as its newest Goodwill Ambassador, supporting the agency's fight against inequality and discrimination around the world.

UNDP announced Lakshmi's appointment here Thursday, on the eve of

In her new role, the Emmy-nominated television personality and award-winning will mobilise support for the Sustainable Development Goals with a focus on fighting inequality, discrimination and empowering the disenfranchised.

Lakshmi was named the by UNDP in a ceremony at the in the city.

"As we celebrate let's remember that women and girls face some of the worst discrimination and hardships in the world," Lakshmi said at a press conference held at

She said her main focus as UNDP will be to shine a spotlight on the fact that inequality can affect people in rich and poor countries alike.

"Many nations have greatly reduced poverty, but inequality has proved more stubborn," she said.

"Inequality is further compounded by gender, age, ethnicity and race. It especially affects women, minorities and others who face unimaginable discrimination in the societies in which they live.

Steiner said Lakshmi has a strong record of speaking out for those who have been left behind and of fighting discrimination.

"We need more voices like hers to ensure we can meet the vision of the Sustainable Development Goals our shared roadmap for peace and prosperity for people and the planet," he added.

Lakshmi has been a and host, as well as executive producer, of Bravo Television's Emmy award-winning series

She is also a bestselling author, of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, a Visiting Scholar at the and an for the advocating for immigrants' rights.

She is joining a roster of UNDP Goodwill Ambassadors, which includes globally celebrated actors, athletes, musicians and other high-profile influencers such as Spanish-born international star Antonio Banderas, Award-winning and

