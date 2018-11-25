One-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Monday likely to be stormy

A one-day special session of the on Monday is likely to be stormy as legislators will discuss the recent attack on Arvind Kejriwal, while the opposition BJP MLAs will seek to corner the ruling party over issues concerning people.

On November 20, a man threw chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his office in the On November 22, the decided to convene a one-day Assembly session on Monday to discuss the attack on the and the alleged "mass deletion" of names in voters list in the city.

Deputy had recently said the decision to convene the special session had been taken in view of the "attitude" of the Centre and the over the incident involving the

On the other hand, the of Opposition in the Assembly, Vijender Gupta, hit out at the dispensation for convening the session over the issue.

"Politically motivated issues such as throwing chilly powder at the chief minister and the so-called deletion of lakhs of names from the voters list hardly deserve public time, attention and money. But the is bent upon raising dust and storm on these non-existent issues," Gupta said in a statement.

He also said, "The government has never deemed it fit to deliberate on serious issues such as control over pollution, providing civic amenities in unauthorised colonies, slum areas, upgrading medical facilities and increasing number of beds in hospitals, opening new schools in hitherto uncovered areas.

