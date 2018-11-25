Pakistan post big total after Haris, Babar notch hundreds

A career-best hundred from and a maiden century from Azam helped post a big total to boost their chances of a series-levelling win against in the second Test in on Sunday.

Sohail knocked a snail-paced 147 in nine hours and 34 minutes while Azam made an unbeaten 127 to steer to an imposing 418-5 declared on day two at stadium.

negotiated nine overs without losing a wicket for 24 under lights in overcast conditions before umpires called off the day with two overs remaining.

Openers Jeet Raval was unbeaten on 17 with three boundaries while was five not out.

With the stadium pitch starting to turn ace leg-spinner could be the key to gaining a big first innings lead.

New Zealand, who lead the series 1-0 after a narrow four-run win in the first Test in last week, still trail by 394 runs with all ten wickets intact.

Sohail improved on his previous best of 110 scored against at the same venue last month while Azam passed his previous best of 99, against in last month.

He added an invaluable 186 runs for the fifth wicket with Azam as the two frustrated the New Zealand's attack in the first two sessions.

The Pakistani batsmen added 82 between lunch and tea, scoring faster than in any of the pervious sessions.

Sohail took 309 balls to reach three figures and then waved his bat toward the dressing room, apparently pointing to his team-mate Azhar Ali, run out after a mix-up with Sohail on Saturday.

He was finally dismissed soon after tea, caught behind off paceman In all he faced 421 balls and hit 13 boundaries.

Azam ably supported Sohail and hit 12 boundaries and two sixes. He added 58 for the sixth wicket with who made 30 not out.

Medium pacer finished with 2-44 while Boult and left-arm spinner took a wicket apiece.

Pakistan, resuming at 207-4, needed a big partnership to put pressure on and Sohail and Azam responded well.

Medium pacer has figures of 2-44 while left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, who took seven wickets in the first Test, has taken one wicket for 91.

