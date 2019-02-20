One dead after Swiss avalanche, rescue search paused

One person engulfed in an in the Swiss has died, police said Wednesday, as operations to find other possible victims were paused after an

Four people had been reported as injured in the on Tuesday at the Crans- ski station in southern

One of the wounded, a 34-year-old French national, has died, police in canton said in a tweet.

"Searches that continued through the night have been stopped. They will resume if the situation requires," police added. No new victims were discovered overnight.

The hit during the early afternoon on a slope 2,600 metres (8,600 feet) up at Crans-Montana, which was busy with skiers during school holidays.

Swiss media said for the victims included sniffer dogs, four military helicopters and up to 250 workers.

The avalanche was unusual in that it hit a designated ski slope, while the vast majority of deadly avalanches in the nation hit people skiing off-piste.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)