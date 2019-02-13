One dead in avalanche in JK's Ramban

A 37-year-old man was killed after being hit by an avalanche on Monday in and Kashmir's district, police said.

Slam Din Gujjar, of Randgali, was hit by the avalanche near his house in Ramban, they said.

An said Gujjar's body was retrieved from the snow and later handed over to his family for last rites.

In another incident, a house was damaged after being hit by an avalanche in Mangit village of the district's Khari tehsil, he said, adding that no one was harmed.

The high altitude areas, including Randgali and Mangit, experienced heavy snowfall ranging from five to seven feet during the past week.

