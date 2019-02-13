JUST IN
One dead in avalanche in JK's Ramban

Press Trust of India  |  Banihal (JK) 

A 37-year-old man was killed after being hit by an avalanche on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said.

Slam Din Gujjar, of Randgali, was hit by the avalanche near his house in Ramban, they said.

An official said Gujjar's body was retrieved from the snow and later handed over to his family for last rites.

In another incident, a house was damaged after being hit by an avalanche in Mangit village of the district's Khari tehsil, he said, adding that no one was harmed.

The high altitude areas, including Randgali and Mangit, experienced heavy snowfall ranging from five to seven feet during the past week.

