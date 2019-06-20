JUST IN
Business Standard

One dead, six injured in house collapse in J-K's Rajouri

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A 35-year-old man was killed Thursday and six others, including a child, injured when a house collapsed in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The incident took place at village Devlian in Kalakote area, police said, adding that the seven family members were trapped under the debris.

The locals launched a rescue operation along with the police personnel.

Gafoor Hussain was found dead, while six others who sustained injuries were rescued and shifted to a hospital, the officer said.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 21:40 IST

