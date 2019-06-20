One dead, six injured in house collapse in J-K's Rajouri

A 35-year-old man was killed Thursday and six others, including a child, injured when a house collapsed in district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The incident took place at village Devlian in Kalakote area, police said, adding that the seven family members were trapped under the debris.

The locals launched a rescue operation along with the police personnel.

was found dead, while six others who sustained injuries were rescued and shifted to a hospital, the said.

