One electrocuted to death in Kolkata

One person died and two others were injured on Saturday, after they were accidentally electrocuted while trying to dismantle hoardings inside a tram depot in Tollygunge area, police said.
The mishap occurred at around 2.30 pm when the three labourers went inside the Tollygunge tram depot to take down the hoardings, a senior officer of Regent Park Police Station said.
Jahangir Mollah (30) was declared brought dead at the MR Bangur Hospital, while the two others Bikash Bera and Laxmi Mondal - are undergoing treatment at the same medical facility, he said.
"We are probing the matter to ascertain whether there was any human error or a mere accident," the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
