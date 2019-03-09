Sri Sri Ravi Shankar dismisses Owaisi's comment against him

Spiritual guru Saturday dismissed Asaduddin Owaisi's comment doubting his suitability as a in the Ayodhya dispute.

He said people will keep saying as they please.

The is part of a three-member panel appointed by the to mediate on the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

Owaisi had on Friday said was "not a neutral person".

" had made controversial statements on November 4, 2018 on the Ayodhya issue and threatened that may become like if Muslims do not give up their claims on the disputed land," he told reporters in

The spiritual leader, who came on a visit to Uttarakhand on Friday, also talked about the success of his in fighting against drug abuse in and and its plans to wage a similar war in the hill state.

He cancelled his visit to Kainchi Dham, 20 km from here, and decided to stay back in Nainital on Saturday. He also visited Naina Devi and Pashan Devi temples here.

Ravi Shankar said it was his first visit to this region of Kumaon.

