One killed in factory blast in Fatehgarh Sahib

Press Trust of India  |  Fatehgarh Sahib (Pb) 

One person was killed and at least four injured in a blast in a factory furnace in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district, police said Wednesday.

The blast occurred in Kharodi near Sirhind late on Tuesday night, they said, adding that the deceased was identified as Rashid.

At the time of the incident, 8-9 people were working near the furnace and many of them were injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Fatehgarh Sahib) Jaswinder Singh said.

He said the injured were taken to a hospital in Chandigarh.

The police is investigating the exact reason behind the blast, Singh added.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 15:25 IST

