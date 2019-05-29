One killed in factory blast in Fatehgarh Sahib

One person was killed and at least four injured in a blast in a factory furnace in Punjab's district, police said Wednesday.

The blast occurred in Kharodi near late on Tuesday night, they said, adding that the deceased was identified as

At the time of the incident, 8-9 people were working near the furnace and many of them were injured, of Police (Fatehgarh Sahib) said.

He said the injured were taken to a hospital in Chandigarh.

The police is investigating the exact reason behind the blast, Singh added.

