One killed in roof collapse in Punjab

Press Trust of India  |  Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab) 

An 80-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old grandson was injured as the roof of their house here collapsed due to incessant rain, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Bhadal Thuha village of Fatehgarh Sahib district, they said.

The woman was identified as Ishwar Kaur, the police said.

Her grandson, Manpreet Singh, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 20:05 IST

