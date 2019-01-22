One killed in roof collapse in Punjab

An 80-year-old woman was killed and her 18-year-old grandson was injured as the roof of their house here collapsed due to incessant rain, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Bhadal Thuha village of district, they said.

The woman was identified as Ishwar Kaur, the police said.

Her grandson, Manpreet Singh, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

