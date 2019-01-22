Syngene Q3 net profit up 6 pc to Rs 87 cr

Contract research and firm Tuesday reported a 6.09 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 87 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 82 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total revenue of the company stood at Rs 484.4 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 399.3 crore for the same period a year ago.

Shares of closed at Rs 577.50 per scrip on BSE, up 1.28 per cent from its previous close.

