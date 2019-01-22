Naxals kill 3 villagers in Maha to avenge 2018 operation

Suspected Maoists shot dead three villagers Tuesday in Maharashtra's district on suspicion that their tip-off to police led to killing of 40 ultras in a massive operation in the region last year, a said.

Armed naxals from entered Kasnasur village near Kosfundi phata in Bhamragad taluka, around 950 kms from here in the early hours, and went to the houses of Malu Madavi, and Lalsu Kudyeti, a said.

The ultras dragged them outside their houses and shot them dead, he said.

The said the Maoists suspected that the trio had tipped the police about their presence in forests which resulted into the Kasnur-Tumirgunda operation in this east district in April last year.

While leaving the village, Maoists put up a banner stating that they were avenging the April 2018 deaths of their comrades, he said.

Police forces have been rushed to Bhamragad, which is located on borders of and Chhattisgarh, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The official said Tuesday's incident was the first attack on villagers in district after Maoist Nambala Keshav Tao alias Basavraju took over from Ganapathy, a top of the naxal movement.

Shailesh Balkawade, of Police, told that the villagers gunned down by the ultras were not police informers.

A group comprising about 60 Maoists of "Bhamragad Dalam" was behind these killings, he said, adding that it was an act of frustration.

He said police had gained a decisive upper hand in the fight against the Naxal menace in the area and 50 ultras had been eliminated in the past one year.

He said local villagers were firmly behind the police despite Naxal threats and, on several occasions, had destroyed posters put up by the proscribed outfit.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)